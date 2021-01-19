Two $1 million lottery tickets sold in Ohio, huge jackpot drawings still on

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two winning lottery tickets were sold in Ohio, each matching 5-of-5 numbers for a $1 million prize from Mega Millions and Powerball over the weekend.

The Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Meijer in Englewood, Ohio, and the Powerball ticket was sold at a Shell station in Springfield, Ohio, both in the Dayton area.

However, no one has won the big jackpot prizes yet. And so, we play on. Tonight, the winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot, currently sitting at $865 million, are set to be announced.

Those interested in cash prizes would get an estimated $638.8 million. This is is the second highest jackpot in the Mega Millions history.

Meanwhile the winning Powerball jackpot numbers will be drawn Wednesday. That jackpot is currently $730 million, or an estimated $546.0 million in cash value.

Of course, the only way to win, is to play — which lottery officials recommend doing as safely as possible, with wearing a mask and staying socially distant from others. Best of luck to all!