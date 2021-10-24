Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ official account

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) speaks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Banks, along with four other GOP members, was named by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to serve on the House panel investigating Jan. 6 riots. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Twitter has suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post over violation of the social media company’s rules about transgender people.

Twitter’s action came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services.

Banks had responded by writing: “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”

The post was removed with a reference to Twitter rules that include a ban on “targeted misgendering” of transgender people.

Banks is standing by his post.