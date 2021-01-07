Twitter locks President Trump’s account for 12 hours

WASHINGTON (WJW)– Twitter is requiring President Donald Trump delete three tweets on Wednesday.

The social media platform cited the violent situation in Washington D.C. when Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown and delaying approval of the Electoral College results.

Twitter said the posts, which included a video, were in violation of its civic integrity policy. Trump’s account will be locked for 12 hours.

“If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” Twitter said.

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

“There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from all of us. It was a fraudulent election,” Trump said in one of the tweets in question.

