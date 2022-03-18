CLEVELAND (WJW) – Twitter is buzzing after news broke that DeShaun Watson had a change of heart and was coming to the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Watson decided he wants to play for the Browns. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he will waive his no-trade clause for a guaranteed 5-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland.

Just last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following lawsuits from 22 women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex, while others accused him of exposing himself and touching them with his genitals.

Now, Twitter is erupting with mixed reactions to the news.

“Honestly I can’t really process this Deshaun Watson thing. As a Browns FOOTBALL fan, it’s obviously great. BUT I believe women…& there are a lot of them. Not being indicted isn’t conclusory. I don’t know how to separate it all…if I should…if I shouldn’t. I just don’t know.” –@MekkaDonMusic

“I used to be a #ClevelandBrowns fan, but then they traded for #DeshaunWatson.” –@MemeticMike

“Congratulations broski @deshaunwatson.” –@Lj_era8

“Guess he will go to the #Browns, and that the #BakerMayfield message was sincere, and wasn’t his agent trying to renegotiate his contract. Woah. #DeshaunWatson.” – @lonjets

“#DeShaunWatson Guaranteed $230 Mil over 5yrs no matter the outcome of the civil suit. The #NFL is a beast! #clevelandbrowns” –@victorallen

“If you had no reaction to Watson’s contract, then you’re saying you don’t believe 22 women. I choose not to look the other way. #browns #DeshaunWatson #nfl.” –@TomMcFeeley

The Texans got three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a four-round pick in exchange for Watson and a fifth-round pick, Rapoport said.