Twinsburg’s Twins Days returns for 2021

Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The 46th Annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg is scheduled to take place August 6 – 8.

The 2020 festival was postponed due to COVID-19, so they’ll be celebrating with the same theme, “The Roaring Twinties!”

The Twins Days Festival celebrates twins and multiples.

According to its website, more than 77,000 twins and multiples have attended since 1976.

It has been recorded as the “Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World” by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The festival committee says there will be some changes to make the events as safe as possible.

They’ve also set dates for the following years.

2022 – August 5-7

2023 – August 4-6

