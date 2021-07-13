Twinsburg police remember fallen Officer Josh Miktarian

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been 13 years since a Twinsburg police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Josh Miktarian lost his life during a traffic stop at Glenwood and Route 91.

Early this morning, fellow officers of the Twinsburg Police Association gathered at the scene at the exact time Officer Miktarian was killed.

To honor their fallen friend, they put flares around a memorial.

Officer Miktarian left behind his wife and then 3-month-old daughter, who is now 13 years old.

His now 36-year-old killer remains on death row.