Twinsburg police release new info on unidentified 1982 cold case victim

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– The Twinsburg Police Department is renewing its efforts to identify a man found dead in February 1982.

The body was in a garbage bag behind a former business. Police said the exact cause of death is unknown, but there was evidence of possible blunt force trauma, stabbing and fire. He died between 1977 and 1981.

The victim was an African-American male with a forward curvature of the spine. He was between 20 and 35 years old, and 5 foot 3 to 5 foot 7.

(Image courtesy: Twinsburg police)

(Image courtesy: Twinsburg police)

Thanks to forensic genealogical research from the DNA Doe Project, investigators said the victim or his close ancestors are from Laurens County, South Carolina.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or his homicide should call Det. Hendershott at 330-405-5679.