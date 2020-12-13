Twinsburg police, fire departments collect donations during visit with Santa

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– The Twinsburg police and fire departments are still in the giving spirit despite the coronavirus pandemic.

They were forced to cancel events like Shop with a Cop and Santa’s TFD Gift Run. But on Sunday, the two departments teamed up for a food drive.

Families were able to schedule a visit with Santa at Twinsburg Fire Station #2. While there, they made a food or monetary donation, benefiting Our Community Hunger Center and Shop with a Cop.

