TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– The Twinsburg police and fire departments are still in the giving spirit despite the coronavirus pandemic.
They were forced to cancel events like Shop with a Cop and Santa’s TFD Gift Run. But on Sunday, the two departments teamed up for a food drive.
Families were able to schedule a visit with Santa at Twinsburg Fire Station #2. While there, they made a food or monetary donation, benefiting Our Community Hunger Center and Shop with a Cop.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- You need to see the final play of the Ball State-Western Michigan game
- Twinsburg police, fire departments collect donations during visit with Santa
- OhioHealth starts antibody infusions for COVID-19 patients
- 23 arrested, 4 stabbed following pro-Trump rally in Washington
- Power outage planned in Amherst for maintenance