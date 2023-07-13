TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — 15 years ago, Twinsburg Officer Josh Miktarian was on a call he’d done countless times before. But this time, it took a turn for the worse.

At just 33 years old, Officer Miktarian was gunned down during a traffic stop.

Sgt. Jeremy Mohorick wasn’t with Twinsburg police at the time, but so many of his colleagues were.

“On this night, it’s heavy hearts. I work with an officer Kenny Kline who was here when Josh was killed, and I know it’s a tough not for him as is any night working in Twinsburg,” Mohorick said.

Every year, Officer Miktirian’s former department makes sure his sacrifice is honored.

On this night, members of the force met in the exact place and time this tragedy took place.

Flares were lit to mark the location, then a procession to the Josh Miktarian memorial back at their station.

“You get a chance to learn a lot about the department and what it cherished. And we lost one that we really cherished,” shared Mohorick.

Mohorick said turn out for this event has always been incredible, and but this time was no different

“So many officers in this department have never relented in keeping Josh’s memory alive,” Mohorick said.

Officer Miktarian’s life was cut short, doing what he loved. He paid the ultimate price of service.

It’s nights like this, that make sure that sacrifice is honored the right way.

“We will never forget him. We will always continue to honor him,” added Mohorick.