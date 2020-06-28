Twinsburg fashion model with Down syndrome doing public photo shoot today

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — An international fashion model is taking her talents to her hometown of Twinsburg today for a photo shoot.

Olivia DePiore, who has Down syndrome and has participated in Fashion Weeks across the globe, is part of a public fashion shoot at Carena Motors (9481 Ravenna Road).

The shoot starts at noon and includes photographer Jackie Bertolette behind the camera.

All are welcome to come out for the event, but everyone is asked to keep social distancing protocols in mind.

Late last year, the model spoke with FOX 8 about her job in the spotlight.

“Modeling is so fun, [it] makes me happy, glad,” DePoire said.

