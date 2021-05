TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — A husband and wife from Twinsburg are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Virginia and William Hall met at Shaunter’s Drug Store on East 105th Street.

They got married on May 12, 1951.

The couple had three children, one of whom passed away. They also have 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Their family is planning a Zoom anniversary party.

They are also collecting cards and online greetings to celebrate.

