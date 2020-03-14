Twinsburg community mourns recent graduate who died in Florida boating accident

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — The Twinsburg community is mourning the loss of a recent high school graduate.

According to the school district, Jack Benak, Twinsburg High School Class of 2019, lost his life in a boating accident in Florida on Thursday.

Benak was quite involved during his time at Twinsburg High School. He was on the school’s varsity soccer team for all four years of his high school career and led the Tigers to a 21-16-5 record as starting center midfielder for three years.

He also served as a camp counselor for the community’s youth soccer program.

Benak began his collegiate career this past fall at Wittenberg University where he was a member of the university’s Men’s Soccer Team.

Twinsburg City Schools acknowledges that losing a young person is very difficult and will be providing a support team of counselors and psychologists at the high school on Monday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. to provide support to students, parents, and staff members.

Information regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in the near future.