TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The Twinsburg City Schools superintendent announced the death of one of their coaches Tuesday.

Head Varsity baseball coach Jeff Luca was killed in a car accident in Pennsylvania.

“As you might imagine, Coach Luca’s wife, Jen, and their children Riley, Dylan and Nate are struggling to grasp his unexpected passing,” Superintendent Kathi Powers wrote in a press release.

Courtesy: Twinsburg City School District

“Mrs. Luca also shared that Coach Luca loved his baseball team and truly enjoyed

being a part of our Tiger community. Coach Luca was a wonderful person who deeply cared about his student-athletes, his coaching staff, and the families he came to know over the many years he coached our team,” Powers wrote.

Powers said Mrs. Luca wanted “Jeff’s team” to know that they would be supported.

Luca had been the coach there since 2018.