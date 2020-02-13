Twinsburg authorities rescue woman who fell ill on hiking trail

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– Twinsburg emergency workers helped a woman who fell ill while walking her dogs on a trail.

Emergency crews were called to the bike and hike trail between Dodge Intermediate School and East Idlewood Park just before 11 a.m. Thursday. The Twinsburg Fire Department said the 32-year-old woman was taken to University Hospitals Twinsburg and the dogs are in the care of a relative.

(Photo courtesy: Twinsburg Fire Department)

Fire officials gave credit to the public works department and police department.

“If not for the plowed bike and hike trail, our response vehicles would have had a harder time trying to navigate the main path,” Twinsburg fire said.