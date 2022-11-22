(WJW) — A set of twins were recently born after a very long wait and their birth is believed to be record breaking.

Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born to parents Philip and Rachel in October. Their embryos were frozen back in April 1992 and it’s believed they may be the longest frozen embryos ever to result in a live birth.

The twins were born healthy in Portland, Oregon, Lydia at 5 pounds 11 ounces and Timothy at 6 pounds 7 ounces.

The Ridgeways adopted the embryos from the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville wanting them to know they are loved and not overlooked.

“We wanted to be able to go in and find embryos that had been overlooked for reasons beyond their control that had been waiting for so long without a mom and a dad,” their mother said. “We just want them to always know that they were chosen, that they were loved, that they were preserved and that God was so good to have done that for them.”

There are about 1.5 – 3 million frozen embryos worldwide waiting to the thawed and transferred.

Philip and Rachel, parents to four other children, say that although the twins are the smallest of their children, they are in some sense, their oldest.