YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Twin brothers were found shot to death Monday at a home on Powers Way and Belden Avenue.

Police were called about 10:50 a.m. to the 3300 block of Power Way after a family member went to check on the 40-year-old twin brothers and discovered they has been shot and were deceased.

Lead investigator Detective Sgt Ron Barber said the two were shot. Crime scene investigators were concentrating on an area inside the house by the front door.

Barber said the bodies had been there for a minimum of several hours.

Police did not identify them. The Mahoning County Coroners Office will release their names once family members are notified.

The Youngstown Police Department Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Unit, and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating this case as a double homicide.

These are the fourth and fifth homicides in Youngstown this year. The city had seven homicides at this point last year and 31 overall.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.