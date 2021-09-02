Twin babies found dead inside car at daycare

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say twin baby boys have been found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina daycare.

Authorities say someone called 911 after finding the babies Wednesday at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victims were twins and were infants.

She said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning and she planned to release more information about the babies later in the day.

Deputies are also investigating the deaths. They said it isn’t clear if any workers at the daycare were involved in the deaths.

