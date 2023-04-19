***Related video above: Couple recreates ‘Harry Potter’ alleyway in basement***

(WJW) — Everything old is new again.

Following in the wake of popular franchises like “Harry Potter” reportedly rebooting as a TV show and “The Hunger Games” prequel film coming out soon, Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight” series is also getting a fresh coat of paint.

As first reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the studio behind the original sparkly film franchise, Lionsgate, is apparently working on a new TV series, presumably hoping to spawn a whole new generation of Team Jacob and Team Edward fans.

The writer behind the project, Sinead Daly, who has worked on “The Get Down” and “Tell Me Lies,” is working with Lionsgate TV to determine if the series is going to be a direct retelling of the book or if the story would differ. Meyer is also reported attached to the project, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Cinemark is bringing back the beloved (and also hated-on) films for an event they’re calling the “‘Twas the Twilight Before Christmas” marathon. (AP Images)

The original five films garnered billions for the studio and made household names of it stars: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. “Twilight,” the first in the series, came out in theaters in 2008.

It’s unclear when the show would air, or on which network/streaming service.