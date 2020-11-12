(WKBN) – Tween clothing brand Justice is closing all of its stores after the holidays.
Ascena retail group, inc. announced Wednesday the sale of the brand and assets.
Justice stores will remain open and continue serving customers through the holiday season.
A wind-down of all Justice locations is expected to conclude by early 2021. In addition, Justice customers can continue to shop online through the holidays.
Justice has already closed several of its stores amid its struggles.
Read more headlines on FOX8.com, below:
- Cleveland police arrest juvenile in connection to armed carjacking of St. Ignatius student
- Markey: It’s time for Republicans to stand up to Trump, urge him to concede
- Tween clothing brand Justice closing all stores
- Ticketmaster might check for COVID test results, vaccine status before concerts
- Ohio expands statewide flu activity dashboard