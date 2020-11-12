Tween clothing brand Justice closing all stores

Justice stores will remain open and continue serving customers through the holiday season

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

** FILE ** In this Aug. 15, 2006 file photo, Michelle Silonuk shops for her two daughters at a Justice store in Columbus, Ohio (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, file)

(WKBN) – Tween clothing brand Justice is closing all of its stores after the holidays.

Ascena retail group, inc. announced Wednesday the sale of the brand and assets.

A wind-down of all Justice locations is expected to conclude by early 2021. In addition, Justice customers can continue to shop online through the holidays.

Justice has already closed several of its stores amid its struggles.

