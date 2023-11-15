ETNA, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board will be back on the scene of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of three local marching band students, two chaperones and a teacher.

Pastors and grief counselors will also be on hand Wednesday at Tuscarawas Valley Local high school as students and staff try to cope in the aftermath. The superintendent said the district didn’t cancel school because they wanted to make sure there is a place where everyone can come together.

On Tuesday, a charter bus filled with high school students was rear-ended by a semitruck on I-70, just outside of Columbus, leaving six people dead and 18 injured, officials said.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Pioneer Trails charter bus carrying students and chaperones from Tusky Valley.

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (WSYX/WTTE via AP)

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (WSYX/WTTE via AP)

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310 interchange after a fatal accident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (Barbara Perenic /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310 interchange after a fatal accident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (Barbara Perenic /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310 interchange after a fatal accident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (Barbara Perenic /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310 interchange after a fatal accident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (Barbara Perenic /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310 interchange after a fatal accident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (Barbara Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310 interchange after a fatal accident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (Barbara Perenic /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310 interchange after a fatal accident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (Barbara Perenic /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

A teacher helps to coordinate early release pickup of students, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Tuscarawas Valley Middle/High School in Zoarville, Ohio. A charter bus filled with high school students was rear-ended by a semitruck on an Ohio highway earlier in the day, leaving several people dead and multiple others injured. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

Laura Taylor, New Philadelphia post commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, talks with the media, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, outside Tuscarawas Valley Middle/High School in Zoarville, Ohio. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

Parents and students embrace, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, outside Tuscarawas Valley Middle/High School in Zoarville, Ohio, as children are gradually let out of school early. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

A parent and teacher embrace outside at Tuscarawas Valley Middle/High School, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Zoarville, Ohio, as children are gradually let out of school early. A charter bus filled with high school students was rear-ended by a semitruck on an Ohio highway earlier in the day, leaving several people dead and multiple others injured. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

Nov. 14, 2023; Etna, Oh., USA; Ohio Gove. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning speak to media, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Etna, Ohio, near the scene of a fatal bus accident on Interstate 70, near the State Route 310 interchange, in Licking County. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary school shortly before a community prayer vigil, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Tuscarawas Valley Schools football stadium in Zoarville, Ohio. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

Television reporters conduct stand-ups shortly before community members arrived for a community prayer vigil, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Tuscarawas Valley Schools football stadium in Zoarville, Ohio. A charter bus filled with high school students was rear-ended by a semitruck on an Ohio highway earlier in the day, leaving several people dead and multiple others injured. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

Derek Varansky, superintendent of Tuscarawas Valley School, speaks during a community prayer vigil, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the football stadium in Zoarville, Ohio. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

A woman cries during a community prayer vigil, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Tuscarawas Valley Schools football stadium in Zoarville, Ohio. A charter bus filled with high school students was rear-ended by a semitruck on an Ohio highway earlier in the day, leaving several people dead and multiple others injured. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

Students walk on the football field during a community prayer vigil, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Tuscarawas Valley Schools football stadium in Zoarville, Ohio. A charter bus filled with high school students was rear-ended by a semitruck on an Ohio highway earlier in the day, leaving several people dead and multiple others injured. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

Six candles are lit to remember the deceased during a community prayer vigil, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Tuscarawas Valley Schools football stadium in Zoarville, Ohio. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

People embrace during a community prayer vigil, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Tuscarawas Valley Schools football stadium in Zoarville, Ohio. A charter bus filled with high school students was rear-ended by a semitruck on an Ohio highway earlier in the day, leaving several people dead and multiple others injured. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)

Three passengers on the bus, which was carrying a driver and 54 students and chaperones, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Tuesday night. They were identified as John W. Mosely, 18, of Mineral City; Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar; and Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Officials say a preliminary report on the chain of events could take at least 10 days.

“They had approached a traffic queue. That resulted from an earlier crash on I-70. And a tractor-trailer approach behind the SUV. We have heard conflicting information about the sequence of events so that’s something we’ll have to determine,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

“This is our worst nightmare, when we have a bus full of children involved in a crash,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a news conference at the scene. “Prayers go out to the families, everyone who was on the bus.”

A total of 15 students and the bus driver were brought to area hospitals, while other students were taken to a reunification site, officials said.

All three people in one of the passenger vehicles involved were also pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said. They were identified as Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre; Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar; and Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

The driver of the other passenger vehicle was also taken to a hospital. Of the drivers of the commercial vehicles involved, one was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening and the other was treated at the scene, the highway patrol said.

All of the vehicles were traveling westbound on Interstate 70 in Licking County, about 26 miles east of Columbus, about 9 a.m. when the chain-reaction crash happened. At least three vehicles subsequently caught fire, the highway patrol said.

The bus was carrying the students and chaperones to an Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus, Tuscarawas Valley Superintendent Derek Varansky said.

The conference was canceled after organizers learned of the crash, said spokesperson Jeff Chambers.

In a written statement, Pioneer Trails offered its condolences to those affected by the crash and said it was cooperating with authorities, but would have no further comment pending the investigation.

The Red Cross sent 30 units of blood to a hospital in the Mount Carmel Health System to help victims, said Marita Salkowski, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Central and Southern Ohio.

Governor DeWine has ordered all flags in Tuscarawas and Stark counties to be flown at half-staff in honor of the lives of those killed.

The Ohio collision was the second recent fatal crash in the U.S. involving high school students on a charter bus. In September, two people were killed and several others injured when a charter bus carrying high school students to band camp veered off a New York highway.