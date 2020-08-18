Tuscarawas River contamination still under investigation, EPA says, following fish kill

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Fish were recently found dead in the Tuscarawas River in Springfield Township.

The reason for the deaths is still reportedly unknown.

In a statement to FOX 8, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said they were notified of foaming in the river Monday morning and soon got to work pumping the river.

“The source and type of contaminant are still under investigation,” the EPA said. “Two 6-inch pumps were installed in the river to aerate the water and provide needed oxygen to the aquatic life.”

