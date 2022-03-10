Tuscarawas County students recognized for their bravery while escaping house fire

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WJW) – Three students at Miller Avenue Elementary School in Tuscarawas County were applauded by their community on Thursday for their bravery in the face of danger.

“That’s like the best honor a principal can have, I think, is just having students that apply lessons that they learn in a real like situation, and this is the most real-life situation I can think of,” said Principal Curtis Fisher.

On the night of September 15, 2021, Sarah, Ivan and Kendra Wengerd were home alone in bed when down the hall in the kitchen, a fire was quickly growing.

“There was something on the stove that caught fire,” said Wayne Township Fire Chief Josh Yoder.

Firefighters say the kids smelled the smoke and older sister, Sarah, who was 12 at the time, immediately looked for an escape.

“It was a small, narrow window. She had to rip the blind off and open the window,” said Det. Sgt. Joseph Miller of the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Her brother and sister, 10 and 8 at the time, wiggled through the opening.

“One of them used a pillow over their face so they could breathe as they exited the room, made their way out through that narrow window and on the outside. They could barely squeeze through a small opening that got them to safety,” said Miller.

Sarah made her way through the smoke to another room in the house to make sure no one else was there and quickly got herself out the window.

Their bravery was recognized by the responding fire departments of Wayne Township and Sugarcreek with several awards — a commendation from the statehouse – and Sarah is now an honorary firefighter.

“That was amazing to me, you know. Years before they had heard about fire prevention, what to do in a fire, in a smoke and fire and in a building, what to do with that and they took the appropriate actions,” said Yoder.

Every fall, Sugarcreek fire comes out to the school to teach the kids about fire safety prevention.

“Know two ways out of your room. Have an evacuation plan, practice it, working smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, those are all just a small fraction that could keep you safe,” said Captain Michael Beachy of the Sugarcreek Fire Department.

The kids are now being adopted by their aunt and uncle and the school says what they went through is an inspirational teaching moment for both kids and adults.

“It’s a great lesson that we’re all stronger than we think we are and we can all step up to a challenge when pressed, when we have to.”