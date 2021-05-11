Tuscarawas County man arrested for human trafficking of mother and underage daughter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the arrest of a Tuscarawas County man on human trafficking charges after he allegedly tried to purchase sex with a mother and her underage daughter.

Chad Robert Ryan, 44, of Dover, was arrested on May 8 and charged with compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and possessing criminal tools.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, with assistance from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Investigative Unit, investigated and ultimately arrested Ryan in Columbiana County.

“We know that those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no regard for jurisdictional boundaries when attempting to buy sex,” Yost said. “The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission model gives local law enforcement officers the power to partner and share cross-border expertise, relationships and resources to thwart these criminals and end their exploits.”

There is no word yet on his arraignment.