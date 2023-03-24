Editor’s Note: See the forecast above.

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – A travel ban is in effect for the Ohio Turnpike from 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26th.

According to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, the ban is for all high-profile vehicles over 7’6”.

The restriction is for the entire 241-mile toll road.

According to FOX 8 Weather, the forecast for Saturday will include up to one inch more rain for some areas and wind gusts of 40 mph or higher.

The following types of vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth-wheel trailers are excluded.);

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:

Self-propelled motor homes;

Low-profile trailers;

Fold-down camper trailers;

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;

2-axle buses less than 40 feet; and

Buses with 3 or more axles less than 45 feet.