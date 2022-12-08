***The video above is from a previous report***

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Turnpike officials are continuing to pay back drivers whose vehicles were damaged by an a snow plow incident last winter.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission says 64 vehicle owners have filed property damage claims after their cars were hit with debris and ice by a snow plow on Jan. 23.

Turnpike officials, along with troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, say a plow driver was travelling westbound beginning near milepost 117, close to the State Route 250 interchange, in Erie County, plowing snow, ice and slush over the median divider wall onto oncoming traffic.

According to officials, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has paid out 38 of the 64 claims. As of Wednesday, Dec. 7, the commission has paid a total of $84,043.

The plow driver was fired in February, but faces no criminal charges.