‘Turn yourself in’: Gabby Petito’s mom has message for Brian Laundrie in first tweet

**Related Video Above: Gabby Petito’s family holds press conference earlier this week.**

(WJW) — The family is still reeling from the loss of a daughter. Now Gabby Petitio‘s mother has taken to Twitter for the first time to express her frustrations as the search for Brian Laundrie continues.

Breaking her Twitter silence Saturday, Nichole Schmidt’s profile bio explains that she is “A mom on a mission, the fight for change and prevention will never end! My Gabby will never be forgotten!”

She wrote the following:

And also retweeted posts from Gabby’s father, Joseph Petitio, along with her husband and Gabby’s stepfather Jim Schmidt.

The Petito/Schmidt family held a funeral for Gabby less than a week ago, after she was found dead in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Laundrie, who was 22-year-old’s Petito’s fiancé, is still missing and authorities, along with TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter, are continuing to comb through Florida in attempt to find him. Laundrie is wanted by the FBI in the case, and authorities have been at his family home multiple times in the last few weeks searching for any clues.

Back on Sept. 20, Joseph went on the “Dr. Phil” show to say that Brian and his family need to be held accountable for their actions.

“I hope they get what’s coming, and that includes his folks,” Petito said. “Because I’ll tell you, right now, they are just as complicit, in my book.”