CLEVELAND (WJW) — Turn in a gun, get a gift card.

A gun buyback event will take place in Summit County Dec. 3, where residents can get $150 gift cards for working guns and $25 gift cards for non-working guns — no questions asked.

The gift cards will be to either Dave’s Supermarket or Acme Fresh Market.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 539 South Arlington St. in East Akron, according a press release from the Summit County Council.

Guns must be unloaded before arriving at the buyback event, and there is a limit of three guns per person. There will also be free gun locks and safety materials available for those who attend.

The event is part of a safety initiative by the county council, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Prosecutor’s office in partnership with Arlington Church of God.

It comes after Summit County Council adopted legislation creating the voluntary Summit County Gun Buyback and Safety Training Program at the end of August. The program provides up to $55,000 worth of gift cards, gun locks and educational materials. The program also authorizes the Summit County sheriff to operate the program.

“The Sheriff’s Office is proud to participate in this initiative to help mitigate the rise in gun violence locally,” Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree said in the press release. “We cannot know the history of every gun that’s turned in, but we can at least ensure that those guns can’t ever be used in a crime or suicide, or be discovered by a child, and that is a net gain for our entire community.”

For more information, contact the Summit County Council office at 330-643-2725.