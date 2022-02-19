‘Turn around, don’t drown:’ Road closures in Akron-Canton due to flooding

Related video: Phone GPS helps firefighters rescue woman from Stark County flood

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — As snow and ice continue to create flooding issues in Northeast Ohio, more roads are also closing.

ODOT says in a Facebook post that SR 87 between SR 534 and SR 45 is currently closed.

“When we say turn around, don’t drown, we mean it,” the post says. “It’s very difficult to judge the depth of the water and how strong the current is.”

Find an alternative route if you come across a closed road due to high water.