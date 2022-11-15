(WJW) – It’s a holiday known for the meal. Yet, the Thanksgiving Day dinner may not be all it’s cooked up to be in the minds of some.

A recent survey found almost 30% of American adults don’t like turkey – the centerpiece of the traditional Thanksgiving Day meal.

The survey conducted by The Vacationer, a website that specializes in travel experiences and vacation planning, found that the 29.11% that say they do not like turkey represents 75 million people.

According to their findings, turkey is the second most disliked Thanksgiving food.

The most disliked Thanksgiving food is cranberry sauce. The survey of more than 1,000 adults found 30.51% note the traditional Thanksgiving Day side as their most hated item on the table.

The third most disliked food on the list — green bean casserole.

The Vacationer says this is the second year in a row these three dishes have topped their list of most hated food for the holiday.

Here is where other popular (or un-popular) Thanksgiving dishes landed on the list:

1. Cranberry Sauce — 30.51%

2. Turkey — 29.11%

3. Green Bean Casserole — 27.52%

4. Ham — 26.72%

5. Coleslaw — 25.32%

6. Sweet Potatoes or Yams — 25.12%

7. Stuffing/Dressing. — 22.33%

8. Pumpkin Pie. — 21.44%

9. Carrots. — 16.95%

10. Mashed Potatoes. — 15.45%

11. Corn. — 14.36%

12. Macaroni and Cheese. — 14.36%

13. Apple Pie. — 12.86%

None of these. I like them all. — 16.55%