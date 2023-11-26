BURLINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A North Carolina family is lucky to be alive after a turkey fryer exploded inside their home.

According to authorities, a propane tank fueling the fryer exploded at a home in Burlington earlier this week. The explosion was so strong, it blew out the windows in the back of the house.

Investigators said the person cooking the turkey fell asleep and left the boiling oil unattended.

“And that is dangerous,” said Burlington Police Chief Daniel Shoffner.

No one was seriously hurt in the explosion, according to authorities.

Shoffner said this can happen anywhere since unattended cooking is one of the leading causes of home fires, especially during the holiday season.

According to the U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission, an average of 1,600 cooking fires happen on Thanksgiving Day — more than three times the daily average for such incidents.

“There’s more house fires due to unattended cooking, or cooking incidents, on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year,” Shoffner said.

“We want people to stay safe this holiday season,” he added. “You know, be cautious when you’re cooking, if you are using a turkey fryer with oil or anything else.”

Officials say to never fry a turkey indoors and to make sure the fryer is at least 10 feet away from anything that can catch fire.