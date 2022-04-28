CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a two-year hiatus, tunnel tours are returning to the Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument.

The monument honors citizens of Cuyahoga County who fought and worked for the Union in the Civil War.

The tunnel system beneath the monument was built in 1983.

The tours were stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Day-of tickets are all that’s available, depending on vacancies on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

The monument’s Memorial Room is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. year-round.

More on the monument here.