**Live stream courtesy KOKH via FOX News Edge.**

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — A police captain says three people were killed at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead Wednesday.

Tulsa police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. Wednesday that the shooter was dead. It was unclear how the shooter died.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m.

Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building.

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center. Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.