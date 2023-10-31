[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Marine from Northeast Ohio who was shot and killed at a North Carolina barracks earlier this month is coming home.

A dignified transfer of the remains of 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Austin B. Schwenk is scheduled to proceed Tuesday afternoon from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mentor.

The procession is expected to depart the airport at 3:30 p.m. Once at the funeral home, U.S. Marine Corps pall bearers are expected to carry his casket inside.

Friends and family can pay their respects at a public visitation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Mentor funeral home, 8466 Mentor Ave.

Schwenk’s public funeral service is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Riverside High School Field House, 585 Riverside Drive in Painesville Township, which was Schwenk’s alma mater.

Lance Cpl. Austin Schwenk

Schwenk joined the Marines after graduating from Riverside High in 2022.

“He was so proud of being a Marine. Ever since he could speak, he has wanted to be a Marine,” Schwenk’s mother Kassandra Christison told FOX 8 News.

While at specialty schooling, he trained to “repair ground ordnance lasers, night vision devices and small missile and fire control equipment,” reads his obituary. He was later stationed in the armory at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where he was promoted to lance corporal.

He earned the National Defense Service Medal and marksman awards in handguns and rifles, according to his obituary.

Schwenk died after being shot Wednesday, Oct. 18, in what the Marines described as an “isolated incident between two Marines,” reported Stripes.com.

Base authorities took the suspect into custody that night, according to a statement. Schwenk’s murder is now under investigation.