BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – The Brook Park Police Department will be checking for motorists driving under the influence.

A sobriety checkpoint is planned for Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m on Snow Road, according to a release from police.

In addition to the checkpoint, motorists can expect to see more police patrols. According to the release, saturation patrols are intended to “aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.”

Officials say in the release, “If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds.