(WJW) – Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 Wednesday.

The discount retailer says the move is in response to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will close 230 of its 687 stores.

Tuesday Morning furloughed most of its 9,000 employees in March.

According to Business Insider, the Rocky River and Solon locations will be closed.

Click here to see the current store locations in Ohio