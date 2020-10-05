CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tomorrow, the sun is set to go down at 7 p.m. for the final time this year in Northeast Ohio.
Even before Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Nov. 1, days become darker earlier as we make our slow descent into winter. According to FOX 8 meteorologist Melissa Mack, the next time Northeast Ohioans will experience a 7 p.m. or later sunset won’t be until March 14.
Look for the earliest sunset of the year to fall on Monday, Dec. 7.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Doctor: Trump may not be ‘out of the woods yet,’ even as he heads back to White House
- Tuesday is the last 7 p.m. Northeast Ohio sunset time until next March
- Orange and Brown show with latest on Nick Chubb’s injury and OBJ’s big game
- Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed Monday night
- Shane Bieber voted Major League Pitcher of the Year by Baseball Digest