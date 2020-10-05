Tuesday is the last 7 p.m. Northeast Ohio sunset time until next March

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tomorrow, the sun is set to go down at 7 p.m. for the final time this year in Northeast Ohio.

Even before Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Nov. 1, days become darker earlier as we make our slow descent into winter. According to FOX 8 meteorologist Melissa Mack, the next time Northeast Ohioans will experience a 7 p.m. or later sunset won’t be until March 14.

Look for the earliest sunset of the year to fall on Monday, Dec. 7.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: