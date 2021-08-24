TSA stops gun at Hopkins airport; ‘Guns are never allowed on flights’

CLEVELAND – This marks the 13th time this year that Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a loaded handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
It happened Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. when officers seized the gun that was loaded with 15 rounds of ammo, and more ammo in the bag.
The passenger, who has a concealed carry permit, said he uses his firearm at work and forgot it was in his bag.
“Gun owners need to know that we mean business when we detect a firearm at a checkpoint,” said Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker. “We take it extremely seriously when our officers stop a traveler with a gun or any other prohibited item during the screening process. Guns are never allowed on flights.”
TSA issues civil penalties to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint.
For a first offense, it’s a $4,100 penalty for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint.
The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website.
Passengers can travel with guns in checked bags if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.
This incident is the fifth time it’s happened in the month of August. A total of 26 firearms were detected at Hopkins airport security checkpoints in 2019, and 18 last year.