TSA finds 2 guns in carry-on bags at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped two handguns from being carried onboard an airplane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this past week.

According to a release from TSA, on Monday, Sept. 27, around 6 a.m., officials detected a firearm inside a passenger’s carry-on bag during the routine X-ray screening. The gun, loaded with five rounds, was seized by police and the passenger was cited.



This handgun on the left was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) on Sept. 27. The handgun on the right was detected on Oct. 3. (TSA photo)

Days later on Sunday, Oct. 3 around 5:30 a.m., another firearm was caught by TSA in a passenger’s carry-on bag. The loaded gun was confiscated by police. The passenger has a concealed carry permit from Virginia and said he did not realize the gun was in his bag, the release says.

These are the 18th and 19th firearms detected at Hopkins Airport this year. A total of 26 firearms were detected at the airports security checkpoints in 2019, and 18 in 2020.