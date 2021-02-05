TSA says travelers who don’t comply with federal mask mandate could face fines

*Watch our report above on the effectiveness of double masking.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Transportation Security Administration is now actively enforcing President Biden’s federal mask mandate at all airports.

According to a press release, masks are required for passengers over the age of 2. Those with medical conditions are exempt. Masks can still be removed for eating and drinking.

TSA said those without a mask may be denied entry, boarding or continued transport. Civil penalty fines could also be issued ranging from $250 up to $1,500. The rule will remain in effect until May 11.

.@TSA has provided transportation system operators specific guidance on how to report violations so that TSA may issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a face mask. Learn more at: https://t.co/wn6dItY9zB pic.twitter.com/jyyZIwRIop — TSA (@TSA) February 5, 2021

“TSA will fully comply with the President’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance and the DHS National Emergency determination to ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors. This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response,” said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders and for passengers.”

CDC has issued an order requiring everyone to wear a mask while traveling on public transportation into or within the US (including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares). Wearing a mask reduces the spread of #COVID19. More: https://t.co/bpOhIx8xbS pic.twitter.com/AbBtmEejWV — CDC (@CDCgov) January 30, 2021

Airlines already require masks and have banned more than 2,000 passengers for refusing to wear one, according to the AP. Flight attendant unions have said a federal rule will make it easier for crews to enforce the requirement.

President Biden’s mask mandate applies to airports, bus and rail stations, as well as while on passenger aircraft, public transportation, passenger railroads, and over-the-road buses operating on scheduled fixed-routes.

