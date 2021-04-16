TSA officials preparing for summer travel season as COVID vaccinations progress

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Transportation Security Administration announced today plans for summer travel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

During spring break travel season, the TSA says they saw more than 1 million passengers at airport check points nationwide and are expecting this trend to continue throughout the summer as more people are getting COVID-19 vaccines, according to a press release.

To prepare for this, TSA says it plans to recruit 40 full- and part-time new employees to help with screening operations at airports nationwide.

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous retirement plan and a starting pay is $17.20 an hour, according to the release.

In a press release in March, TSA gives 3 actions travelers can take to prepare for when they feel safe to travel again:

Get your a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck® which makes it easy for travelers to go through a checkpoint and they’ll have no need to remove shoes, belts, liquids, food, electronics or light jackets.

Download the free MyTSA app that provides airline passengers with 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport security information like whether an item can be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither and also gives delay information and current weather conditions at airports nationwide.