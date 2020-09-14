TSA officer stops man with gun at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW)- A Transportation Security Administration officer at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stopped a man from carrying a gun and a loaded magazine onto an airplane Saturday.

According to a news release, a TSA officer detected the 9mm handgun in the man’s carry-on bag around 5 a.m. and immediately alerted the Cleveland Police Department and a deputy to the checkpoint.

“Passengers are reminded that firearms are not allowed at airport security checkpoints,” said Ohio’s TSA Federal Security Director Don Barker. “Our TSA officers remain vigilant during this pandemic and after our 19th anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 attacks to help keep our flight crews and passengers safe.”

Fines for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint start around $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

Read more headlines on FOX8.com below: