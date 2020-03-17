TSA officer at Cleveland Hopkins Airport tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that one of its officers who works at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The officer is receiving medical care and is quarantined at home. TSA employees who work the same shift and may have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days have been alerted about the situation so that they can take action as appropriate.”

On its website, TSA said the security officer works at the North Checkpoint on a 4 a.m. to noon shift. The person’s last day at work was listed as Tuesday, March 17.

“Security screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”