TSA intercepts gun at Akron-Canton Airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag Akron-Canton Airport on Aug. 16. (TSA photo)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a gun from making its way onboard an airplane at Akron-Canton Airport Monday.

TSA says it happened around 8 a.m. and they immediately alerted the Summit County Sheriff’s Department, according to TSA press release.

The gun was loaded with 13 rounds and none were in the chamber.

The passenger has a valid Ohio concealed carry permit and stated he didn’t realize his firearm was in the bag, according to TSA.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

“We want people to be prepared for the checkpoint experience before they leave for the airport,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker said. “The most important thing travelers can do to contribute to an efficient screening process for everyone is to keep firearms and other prohibited items out of their carry-on bags.”

Passengers can travel with guns in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

This is the third gun detected at the airport this year. TSA says that three guns were detected in 2019 and four in 2020.