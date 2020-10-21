TSA confiscates handgun found in man’s carry-on at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another gun has been confiscated at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, after a local man attempted to bring one in his carry-on bag Tuesday.

The airport’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported finding the loaded 9mm handgun at a checkpoint around 10:30 a.m. Cleveland police officers were called to the scene and the man and the gun were reportedly removed.

A reported 11 guns have been found at Hopkins TSA checkpoints this year. Last year, TSA found 26. Those found to have a weapon in their carry-on can typically be penalized $4,100 for a first offense.

“Our highly trained TSA officers continue to conduct thorough screenings of passengers during this pandemic and will continue to intercept firearms and prohibited items brought to the airport security checkpoints,” said Don Barker, TSA Federal Security Director for Ohio. “I strongly remind everyone to know the whereabouts of their firearms at all times.”

It is currently legal for people to bring unloaded guns in their checked baggage when traveling on airplanes. The weapons must be declared at check in, however. All rules for properly traveling with firearms can be found on the TSA’s website right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: