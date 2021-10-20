‘Trying to divide people’: Country singer Travis Tritt canceling shows at venues requiring masks, vaccines

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 18: Travis Tritt performs during the Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute To Charlie Daniels at Bridgestone Arena on August 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Country music star Travis Tritt says he will no longer tour in concert venues that mandate masks, require COVID vaccinations or push unreasonable testing practices.

Tritt said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that during the first week of October, several shows had restrictions placed on them “not by the state, not by the local city government, not by the local health department, municipalities, but by the actual promoters/venue owners. And there was nothing that justified it.”

He said he heard from fans who were not warned about the mandates and restrictions and were turned away when they showed up at the gate.

“These people have been shut out from having the chance to go see concerts for over a year, and they’re finally able to do that again, and they’re being turned away for some unexplained reason,” he said.

Tritt said it’s not an issue of following science or looking out for the safety of fans.

“This is trying to divide people,” he said. “This is trying to shame people. This is basically trying to discriminate against people they don’t feel are clean enough to be a part of enjoying a concert like that.”