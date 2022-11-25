STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s that time of year again; time for Cleveland Metroparks’ tobogganing!

You can take a plunge down twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes in Metropark’s Mill Stream Reservation at 16200 Valley Parkway in Strongsville starting Friday.

This season, all tickets are timed reservations that must be purchased online. Tickets for November 25-27 are on sale now.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, and $12 for children 11 and under. Tickets are good for multiple rides on the day of your visit.