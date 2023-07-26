[Editor’s Note: The video above is from the FOX 8 recipe box and highlights the perfect smash burger.]

(WJW) – If you like a cheeseburger with everything on it, then you might like not one, not two, but ten cheeseburgers in one.

This is the “X” Burger:

It’s a Wayback Burgers creation. The nationwide burger joint, with four locations in Northeast Ohio, calls it their “most electric menu item yet” and said it was “created with the vision to be the everything burger.”

If this storyline is starting sounds slightly familiar, that’s because just this week, Elon Musk started to rebrand the Twitter social platform, changing the iconic bird logo to an “X “and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said “X will be the platform that can deliver, well … everything.”

Now, as an “ode to trailblazers who dare to dream big” Wayback Burgers say they are offering anyone named “Elon” a free “X” Burger during the month of August.

For everyone else the “X” Burger will cost $29.99 and will be available starting August 1.

“Our goal has been to create the ‘X’ Burger,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “It should have been done a long time ago, we’re sorry it took so long.”

You can find Wayback Burgers locations, here.