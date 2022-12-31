**Related Video Above: Berea store that sold $1M Mega Millions ticket this summer gets bonus.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With no winner in Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot just keeps growing to astounding levels into the new year.

This is only the fourth time a Mega Millions jackpot has moved beyond $700 million, the lottery said early Saturday.

Tuesday night, the winning Mega Millions numbers are going to be announced for the now-estimated jackpot of $785 million, with a cash option of about $395 million.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday were:

1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. If no one wins Tuesday, the next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

