Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event features ‘largest fireworks display in recent memory’

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall Saturday night featured one of the largest fireworks displays ever.

President Trump’s “2020 Salute to America” was a patriotic tribute to America’s military members.

It included military flyovers, a DC military air show, fireworks and performances from military bands.

The military flyovers traveled from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore before joining other Department of Defense and heritage aircraft in the Salute to America performance in DC.

Highlights included historic aircraft like P-51s and B-29s to the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.

Approximately 1,700 service members participated across all of the events.

According to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, the event’s mile-long firing of 10,000 fireworks was the “largest in recent memory.”

The fireworks show was approximately 35 minutes long and visible from about three miles away.

President Trump also spoke at the event, honoring those who fought for America’s Independence, as well as those who continue to fight for the nation’s freedom.

“Thanks to the courage of those patriots on July 4, 1776, the American Republic stands today as the greatest, most exceptional and most virtuous nation in the history of the world,” Trump said during the event.

On this wonderful day, we celebrate our history, our heroes, our heritage, our flag, and our FREEDOM. Happy Fourth of July to Everyone! #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/hdPIu30KK1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

He also talked about establishing a National Garden of American Heroes that would pay tribute to historically significant Americans.

“We will not throw away our heroes. We will honor them, and we will prove worthy of their sacrifice,” Trump said.

You can watch the military flyover, musical performances and President Trump’s entire Independence Day speech in the video below:

