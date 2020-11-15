Trump tweets ‘I concede nothing. We will win’

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Sunday morning that President-elect Joe Biden ‘won’ the election, but clarified in a later tweet “I concede NOTHING!”
The election was called more than a week ago by major media outlets, including the Associated Press.
Trump still claimed “the Election was Rigged.” His campaign has not provided evidence of widespread voter fraud and Republican election officials in key states have denied his claims.
Trump said in another tweet on Sunday that “we will win”.
Biden takes office on January 20.
